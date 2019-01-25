VISIT CNBC.COM

Work

Work

8 companies offering work-from-home jobs that don't require a college degree

A cyclist rides past Google Inc. offices inside the Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California.
Michael Short/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A cyclist rides past Google Inc. offices inside the Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California.

In an effort to secure the best talent on the market, more and more companies are expanding their applicant pool to include professionals without a traditional college degree.

Job search site Glassdoor compiled a list of who some of these companies are, with top employers like Apple, Google and IBM making the cut. Recently, FlexJobs examined that list to see which companies are also in their database with open positions that allow employees to work from anywhere. (FlexJobs notes that while some of the available work-from-home positions at these companies do require a college degree, there are many open positions that don't.)

Take a look at the list below to see which flexible companies you should consider working for if you don't have a four-year college education:

Brendan Hoffman | Getty Images

1. Google

According to FlexJobs, instead of requiring a college degree, Google has a lot of open positions that require what the company calls "equivalent practical experience."

Click here to view job listings

EY building in Detroit, Michigan
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
EY building in Detroit, Michigan

2. Ernst & Young

While some positions at EY still require a bachelor's degree or higher, FlexJobs says that the global financial services company has a lot of open flexible positions in its United Kingdom division that do not require a college degree.

Click here to view job listings

Penguin and Random House in Deal Talks
Joseph Devenne | Getty Images

3. Penguin Random House

According to FlexJobs, this publishing company has open flexible positions where "equivalent work experience" is accepted if an applicant doesn't have a four-year degree.

Click here to view job listings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

4. Hilton

According to FlexJobs, this hotel management and hospitality company has several flexible job options that only require a high school diploma.

Click here to view job listings

Tim Cook with Apple employees
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Tim Cook with Apple employees

5. Apple

According to FlexJobs, Apple has open positions for "entry-level and experienced workers that require facility with technology, good communications skills and the ability to focus on details — but no college degree."

Click here to view job listings

People walk by the newly opened Nordstrom menÕs store, the companyÕs first-ever Manhattan location in midtown at 57th and Broadway on April 12, 2018 in New York City.
Getty Images
People walk by the newly opened Nordstrom menÕs store, the companyÕs first-ever Manhattan location in midtown at 57th and Broadway on April 12, 2018 in New York City.

6. Nordstrom

According to FlexJobs, the retail giant has offered several store-based and administrative flexible positions that don't require a college degree.

Click here to view job listings

Pedestrians walk in front of the IBM building in New York.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
Pedestrians walk in front of the IBM building in New York.

7. IBM

According to FlexJobs, IBM has flexible positions that may require technical experience or a special certification, but no four-year college degree.

Click here to view job listings

A Lowe's store in Mount Laural, New Jersey
John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images
A Lowe's store in Mount Laural, New Jersey

8. Lowe's

According to FlexJobs, Lowe's offers a variety of flexible positions that don't require a degree for both in-store employees and those who work remotely.

Click here to view job listings

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: Google, Apple and 12 other companies that no longer require employees to have a college degree

10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries
10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...