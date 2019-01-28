4 things to do right now if you think you're going to be laid off

Some company layoffs are a surprise, while others are preceded by weeks or moths of warning signs.

Workplace expert Lindsey Pollak and Monster.com career expert Vicki Salemi say if you think your employer may be about to lay workers off, the best time to act is now. "Trust your instincts," Pollak tells CNBC Make It. "If you think something is coming, don't just sit there and hope and wish."

Instead, Salemi says, if you're currently at a job you love, you should initiate an honest conversation with your boss about "where the company stands, the department, and most importantly, your job" so that you can gain a clear idea of what the future holds.

"That said, the boss may not even know the full story," she says. "Or, even when he or she does, [they] may be unable to fully communicate — even to a top performer."

Below, Pollak and Salemi break down the four steps you should take immediately if you feel like a layoff may be in your future: