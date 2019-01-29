24 percent of American adults haven't read a book in the past year—here's why

Reading has been shown to improve your physical and mental health. Research from professors at UC Berkeley have found that the more children read, the greater their vocabulary growth and cognitive skills. Successful people like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Mark Cuban all rave about the importance of reading.
But according to Pew Research Center, roughly a quarter of American adults don't read books at all. In fact in 2018, the research group released figures suggesting that 24 percent of American adults say they have not read a book — in part or whole, in print or electronically or audibly — in the past year.
According to the American Times Use Survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans over the age of 15 spend about 0.28 hours, or about 16.8 minutes, reading for personal interest each day. That's down from 21 minutes in 2007.
Pew found that an American's likelihood of reading was directly correlated with wealth and education level.