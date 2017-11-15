Warren Buffett and Mark Cuban agree this one habit is key to success—and anyone an do it

"Most people won't put in the time to get a knowledge advantage," he writes. "To this day, I feel like if I put in enough time consuming all the information available, particularly with the net making it so readily available, I can get an advantage in any technology business."

Buffett also devotes a large portion of his day to reading.

"I still probably spend five or six hours a day reading," Buffett says in HBO's documentary, "Becoming Warren Buffett." "I like to sit and think. I spend a lot of time doing that and sometimes it is pretty unproductive, but I find it enjoyable to think about business or investment problems."

Buffett typically reads six newspapers each day: The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, The New York Times, The USA Today, The Omaha World-Herald and American Banker.