Patriots coach Bill Belichick lives by this brilliant quote from 'The Art of War'

He says the quote from Sun Tzu's military classic captures his philosophy on preparation: "You [have to] know what the opponents can do, what their strengths and weaknesses are ... [and] what to do in every situation."

Belichick says he spends a lot of time focusing on team-building. This includes having the team train with Navy SEALs and hosting trivia nights where there is no social media allowed. "Nobody is against [social media] more than I am. I can't stand it," he says. "I think it's important for us, as a team, to know each other. Know our teammates and our coaches. To interact with them is more important than to be 'liked' by whoever on Chatrun."

Belichick told CBS Sports that he still gets anxiety before each game. But, he says, "you don't worry about everybody else. You just worry about doing what you can do and make sure you don't screw up what you're supposed to do, what you're responsible for, because nobody else can do that."

At 66 years old, Belichick is not only more than double the age of many of his players, but he is also double the age of the Los Angeles Rams' head coach Sean McVay, 33, who he'll face off against on Sunday. While there has been speculation about when he might retire, the coach tells FOX NFL Sunday analyst Jimmy Johnson that his main focus right now is "just trying to win a game."

"I really like football," he tells Johnson. "I like all parts of it, and it beats working."

