Overcoming procrastination and laziness can be hard, but it doesn't always have to be.
A strategy that couldn't be easier to use is the two-minute rule, which is designed to help you stop procrastinating and stick to good habits at the same time. The rule is simple: Starting a new habit should never take more than two minutes to do.
(The name of this strategy was inspired by the author and productivity consultant David Allen. He has his own 2-minute rule for improving productivity, which states, "If it takes less than two minutes, then do it now.")
Generally, you'll find that any habit can be scaled down into a two-minute version:
- "Read before bed each night" becomes "read one page before bed each night."
- "Do 30 minutes of yoga" becomes "take out my yoga mat."
- "Study for class" becomes "open my notes."
- "Fold the laundry" becomes "fold one pair of socks."
- "Run three miles" becomes "tie my running shoes."