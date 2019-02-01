Overcoming procrastination and laziness can be hard, but it doesn't always have to be.

A strategy that couldn't be easier to use is the two-minute rule, which is designed to help you stop procrastinating and stick to good habits at the same time. The rule is simple: Starting a new habit should never take more than two minutes to do.

(The name of this strategy was inspired by the author and productivity consultant David Allen. He has his own 2-minute rule for improving productivity, which states, "If it takes less than two minutes, then do it now.")

Generally, you'll find that any habit can be scaled down into a two-minute version: