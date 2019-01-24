Warren Buffett and Bill Gates prove that quitting this 1 bad habit will help make you more successful in life

We tend to think about success in terms of wealth and accomplishments. That's a fair measurement, but the problem is that when we obsess over the victories, we tend to overlook the sacrifices required in order to get there. In fact, neglecting to account for the inherent sacrifices is one reason why so many of us have a hard time sticking to healthy habits and following up on goals.

Time is a factor when it comes to making sacrifices. As Warren Buffett famously said, "It's the only thing you can't buy. I mean, I can buy anything I want, basically, but I can't buy time."

He's absolutely right. In order to pursue hobbies with high returns when you only have 24 hours in a day, you must must forgo activities with low returns. Should you watch another episode of your favorite Netflix show...or give up TV for two months so you can plant that garden you always dreamed about?