A Beyonce fan could win free concert tickets 'for life'—but there's a catch

On January 30, music power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z announced that one lucky fan could win a free concert ticket a year for the next 30 years — or, as Beyonce put it, "for life."
The catch? You have to adopt a plant-based diet.
The A-listers have teamed up with the Greenprint Project, a venture created by Beyonce's trainer Marco Borges, which encourages people to reduce their environmental impact by cutting back on animal products. The website focuses on the idea that even small changes can make a large impact.
Beyonce publicized the contest on Instagram, writing, "Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life. #greenprintproject." She shared a link to the Greenprint Project and declared her commitment to meatless Mondays and eating plant-based breakfasts.