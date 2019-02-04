I went watch-shopping with Kevin O'Leary — see the Patek Phillipe that made him cry

For the shark whose battle cry is: "You've got to know your numbers!" this investment is a bit unusual. Like the rest of us, Kevin has no idea how many 5711s are out there, and that question mark makes betting on the future value of this watch challenging. But here's what O'Leary says he does know about the 5711, "Everyone wants this watch and NO ONE can get their hands on it."

He's also acutely aware that watches as an investment class are on the rise and the values of some rare pieces on the secondary market are skyrocketing. And collectible Patek's in particular are on fire right now.

In the case of the 5711 he's been circling for a decade, O'Leary says there's blood in the water that makes this watch a great target. That eight-year waitlist and the fact that it's already trading at more than double its retail value on the secondary market are both clear signs of demand outstripping supply. Also, the fact that this timepiece is made of stainless steel and not gold makes it an outlier for Patek, and the rare steel construction tends to attract collectors. Plus Kevin absolutely loves how this bad boy looks on the wrist and since it's an investment he'll wear that's a major plus. In other words, it all adds up to a Wonderful investment he can't pass up.

And that's why O'Leary flies in from Toronto and has his driver whisk him straight out to Udell's high-end mega-boutique on the "Miracle Mile" in Manhasset, New York.

The 366-mile journey was more than 10 years in the making and when it's time for Kevin to drop 30 grand on some wrist bling, I tag along with a CNBC camera crew.

O'Leary's greeted by London Jeweler's Watch Salon Manager Michael Edelman, who disappears to retrieve the watch from the salon's high-security safe.