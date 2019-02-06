Decades on, Love III has tried to impart that same guidance to others, from the Ryder Cup players he coaches to his own son, Davis 'Dru' Love IV.

"They have to put in the time, they have to put in the hard work, but they also have to be patient and have a positive attitude," said Love III, who won the 1997 PGA Championship.

For Dru's part, having strong mentorship has been useful in shaping his growing golf career, and he recommended others find someone they look up to and whose success they can try to replicate.

"I have my own dreams but they're very similar to both of theirs and it's great to have two people to look at and have a great idea of what you want to do and how to get there," said 25-year-old Dru.