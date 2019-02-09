Ariana Grande, whose "Thank U, Next" album dropped Friday, isn't just a hit-making songstress. She's also an expert collaborator, according to her music video director Hannah Lux Davis.

Says Davis, Grande has "really let her take the reins" on some videos they've worked on together, while still encouraging trust and a true exchange of ideas.

The first step toward any collaboration, says Davis, is listening. As she's learned working with top artists such as Future, Ciara, Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus, "You really have to get an understanding" of what the other person is after.

Hard work and communication pays off, though. Davis and Grande teamed up for the video for the "Thank U, Next" single. The video was so successful it "broke the internet," says Davis. It also broke YouTube's record for most views within 24 hours of release, according to Billboard.

Says Davis, Grande also knows how to show her team she appreciates their contributions.

After directing Grande's video "7 Rings" the artist gave Davis a special gift, a Tiffany setting ring featuring a diamond on a platinum band.

The video "7 Rings" references a time when the star bought Tiffany & Co. rings for herself and a group of best friends. Grande considered the ring she gave Davis an eighth ring, adding her to a trusted circle.

This token of gratitude left Davis speechless. "It was such a generous gift," she says. "It made me feel like she really appreciated all the work I've done for her."



