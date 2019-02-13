Warren Buffett is no doubt one of the few business icons who can deliver the gift of wisdom and truth when we need it most. And those truths, when you really stop and consider them, are always spot-on.

In her biography of Buffett, "The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life," author Alice Schroeder writes about a time when Buffett gave a presentation at The University of Georgia. The students asked him about his definition of success.

When you're nearing your end of life, your only measure of success should be the number of "people you want to have love you actually do love you," he answered.