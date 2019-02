Recommended by: Jimmy Carter

Agee's writing and Walker Evans' photography document the daily lives of sharecroppers in the south during the Great Depression.

"What impressed me with that book," wrote Carter in a post about the book for The Academy of Achievement, "was the tremendous chasm between people who have everything, who have a house and a job and education and adequate diets, and a sense of success or security, who want to do good things, and the vast array of people still in our country who don't have any of these things, and whom we seldom, if ever, know. That book, among other things, woke me up to the fact that we still have people like this next door, and we are not doing much about it."