48-year-old CEO who pledged to run 100 marathons in 100 days shares the secret to mental toughness

Last November, Thirst founder and CEO Mina Guli finished the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon. It was only the first of 100 marathons she pledged to run in 100 days to raise awareness about the world's water crisis.

The 48-year-old, who's never had a passion for racing and even considers herself "a bad runner," ran 62 consecutive marathons, she tells CNBC Make It. Then she broke her femur. Even so, she was able to complete the 100-day challenge in a way thanks to her team, who ran the remaining 38 marathons for her and even pushed her along in a racing wheelchair.

"I learned about the resilience of the human spirit, the power of determination and the capacity we all have when we are inspired to achieve something," says Guli, who's campaign took her across the globe. She ran across parts of Europe, India, China, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and South America before finishing back where she started, in New York City, on February 11, 2019.

There are two keys to developing grit, the activist says. For starters, you have to have a clear purpose, or a "why": "The first thing is knowing why you're doing something, and being so passionate about it and committed to it that nothing will stand in your way."