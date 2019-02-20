Daniella Sjoqvist was 28 when she decided to take her side gig full time.

She might have been nervous, except that there was one major factor in her favor — she had a job waiting for her if it all fell through.

Sjoqvist's employer, the Swedish government, had given her six months off to pursue her business idea with the guarantee that her job would be waiting for her if she chose to return.

"I had already started my company, teaching languages on the side while I was working, but it felt more like a hobby than a job," Sjoqvist told CNBC Make It. The break "allowed me to take the chance of working full time on my company," she said.

Six months later, Sjoqvist's burgeoning language academy had seen its customer numbers more than triple, giving her the confidence to quit her admin job permanently and become her own boss.