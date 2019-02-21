95-year-old billionaire Charlie Munger: The secret to a long and happy life is 'so simple'

At 95, Charlie Munger is best known for his steady role as the right-hand man of investing legend Warren Buffett.

As the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Munger is worth $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

In addition to the his role alongside Buffett, Munger is chairman of the publisher the Daily Journal Corp. and is on the board of the big-box retailer Costco.

Munger has had, by almost any standard, a wildly successful life — and a long one, at that. He's nearly a centenarian.

Last week, at The Daily Journal annual meeting in Los Angeles, California, Munger was asked to reflect on that journey.

"There were a lot of questions today — people trying to figure out what the secret to life is, to a long and happy life," CNBC's Becky Quick said to Munger when they talked at the end of February.

The secret is "easy, because it's so simple," Munger told Quick.

Munger went on to rattle off a list of his best advice, each lesson succinctly delivered in bite-size form.