Bill and Melinda Gates share 2 critical lessons they're teaching their kids

In addition to running the world's largest private charity foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates are full-time parents. They have three kids: Jennifer, 22, Rory, 19, and Phoebe, 16.

When it comes to parenting, the billionaire philanthropists take a straightforward approach: Lead by example.

"You give a lot to kids by example," Bill said during a conversation with Melinda and hundreds of high school students in New York City last week. "My kids see that I read a lot, and they can give me a hard time about that, but I think it's a positive lesson for them in terms of getting really deep into a subject."

Besides setting a good example, there are two critical lessons the couple are passing on to their kids.