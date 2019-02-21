The job millennials want most pays $98,500—here are the other 9

As the labor market continues to tighten and unemployment remains low, younger workers are weighing their employment options and going after certain key roles in tech and business.
More than a fifth of millennials, or the roughly 73 million people born between 1980 and 1996, changed jobs within the past year — that's three times the rate of older workers, according to a Gallup poll. And 60 percent say they're open to pursuing a new job opportunity.
So where does all this turnover point? According to Glassdoor, the jobs millennials want, or at least the ones they're applying for most frequently, tend to be high-paying occupations that demand experience dealing with software, data or management.
Below are the 10 jobs most in demand among younger workers:
1. Software engineer
Share of millennial applications: 8 percent
No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 60,442
Median salary of open positions: $98,500
2. Data analyst
Share of millennial applications: 3 percent
No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 7,116
Median salary of open positions: $65,500
3. Data scientist
Share of millennial applications: 3 percent
No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 8,547
Median salary of open positions: $112,500
4. Business analyst
Share of millennial applications: 2 percent
No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 17,956
Median salary of open positions: $73,000
5. Administrative assistant
Share of millennial applications: 2 percent
No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 18,409
Median salary of open positions: $41,900
6. Product manager
Share of millennial applications: 2 percent
No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 15,680
Median salary of open positions: $104,300
7. Financial analyst
Share of millennial applications: 2 percent
No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 10,699
Median salary of open positions: $70,000
8. Graphic designer
Share of millennial applications: 1 percent
No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 3,779
Median salary of open positions: $48,100
9. Software developer
Share of millennial applications: 1 percent
No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 15,170
Median salary of open positions: $86,000
10. Project manager
Share of millennial applications: 1 percent
No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 36,741
Median salary of open positions: $79,600
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
Don't miss: 15 jobs that pay more than $75,000 that you can get without a bachelor's degree