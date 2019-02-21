The job millennials want most pays $98,500—here are the other 9

As the labor market continues to tighten and unemployment remains low, younger workers are weighing their employment options and going after certain key roles in tech and business.

More than a fifth of millennials, or the roughly 73 million people born between 1980 and 1996, changed jobs within the past year — that's three times the rate of older workers, according to a Gallup poll. And 60 percent say they're open to pursuing a new job opportunity.

So where does all this turnover point? According to Glassdoor, the jobs millennials want, or at least the ones they're applying for most frequently, tend to be high-paying occupations that demand experience dealing with software, data or management.

Below are the 10 jobs most in demand among younger workers:

1. Software engineer



Share of millennial applications: 8 percent

No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 60,442

Median salary of open positions: $98,500

2. Data analyst



Share of millennial applications: 3 percent

No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 7,116

Median salary of open positions: $65,500

3. Data scientist



Share of millennial applications: 3 percent

No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 8,547

Median salary of open positions: $112,500

4. Business analyst



Share of millennial applications: 2 percent

No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 17,956

Median salary of open positions: $73,000

5. Administrative assistant



Share of millennial applications: 2 percent

No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 18,409

Median salary of open positions: $41,900

6. Product manager



Share of millennial applications: 2 percent

No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 15,680

Median salary of open positions: $104,300

7. Financial analyst



Share of millennial applications: 2 percent

No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 10,699

Median salary of open positions: $70,000

8. Graphic designer



Share of millennial applications: 1 percent

No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 3,779

Median salary of open positions: $48,100

9. Software developer



Share of millennial applications: 1 percent

No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 15,170

Median salary of open positions: $86,000

10. Project manager



Share of millennial applications: 1 percent

No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 36,741

Median salary of open positions: $79,600

