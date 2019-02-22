Here's why Oscars are only worth $1

On Sunday, February 24, Oscar nominees will pile into Hollywood's Dolby Theater for the 91st Academy Awards. Winning an award is the most prestigious accolade someone in the film industry can earn, and it commands respect and esteem.

But the statuette itself is only worth $1.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts and coordinates the awards each season, has strict rules regarding the statuettes. The official regulations state that winners cannot sell their Oscar without first offering to sell it back to the Academy for $1, which makes each one worth a mere $1.

This also applies to family members who inherit Oscars from relatives who have died.

Until a few years ago, the Academy asked for $10 per statue if a previous winner or their heirs wished to let go of an Oscar. But that changed in 2015, when the statue won by Joseph Wright for "My Gal Sal" in 1942 ended up in the hands of Nate D. Sanders, a company that sells Hollywood memorabilia and collectibles. The auction house, which was founded by Nate Sanders himself in 1986, bought it from Briarbrook Auctions for $79,200. Wright's nephew, Joseph Tutalo, had consigned the Oscar to Briarbrook in 2014.