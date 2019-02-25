Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett is known for spending as much as 80 percent of his day reading. But when he's not learning or working, chances are the billionaire is playing bridge.
"I play a lot," Buffett told Thomas Heath of the Washington Post in a 2017 interview. "At least four sessions a week, about two hours a session." That's a minimum of eight hours a week.
Over time, he's honed the skill to the point where he can typically beat his good friend Bill Gates, who's also a fan of the card game. "I probably play 100 times as often as Bill, so that probably is the only game in the world where I would have a slight edge with him," Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick in an exclusive interview on "Squawk Box" on Monday.
"Very slight edge," he added.