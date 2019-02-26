The 10 companies millennials most want to work for all have one crucial thing in common

Company name recognition and lavish perks, like free meals and nap rooms, all help attract younger workers — but the biggest selling point is still pay.

Silicon Valley giants like Apple and Google continue to be dream employers for most millennials, thanks to their many six-figure salary positions.

When Glassdoor examined which employers received the largest number of applications from millennials in reply to their job listings, it found that the tech industry dominates, followed by business services and finance. All of the top five companies Gen Y wants to work for are in the tech industry, though many also aspire to work at some non-tech companies, like staffing firm Robert Half and accounting company Deloitte. And while not all 10 are in the same industry, they do share the ability to offer workers jobs that pay more than $100,000 a year at growing businesses.

Below are the 10 companies millennials most want to work for, as well as examples of each company's most common roles and that job's average annual salary, excluding bonuses: