The 10 companies millennials most want to work for all have one crucial thing in common

Eva-Katalin | E+ | Getty Images
Company name recognition and lavish perks, like free meals and nap rooms, all help attract younger workers — but the biggest selling point is still pay.

Silicon Valley giants like Apple and Google continue to be dream employers for most millennials, thanks to their many six-figure salary positions.

When Glassdoor examined which employers received the largest number of applications from millennials in reply to their job listings, it found that the tech industry dominates, followed by business services and finance. All of the top five companies Gen Y wants to work for are in the tech industry, though many also aspire to work at some non-tech companies, like staffing firm Robert Half and accounting company Deloitte. And while not all 10 are in the same industry, they do share the ability to offer workers jobs that pay more than $100,000 a year at growing businesses.

Below are the 10 companies millennials most want to work for, as well as examples of each company's most common roles and that job's average annual salary, excluding bonuses:

1. Amazon

Pedestrians walk past the Amazon headquarters in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Open jobs on Glassdoor: 27,000
Common positions available: software engineer ($104,770), senior product manager ($130,000), operations managers ($105,000), software development manager ($142,240) and senior financial analyst ($108,248).

2. IBM

Open jobs on Glassdoor: 23,000
Common positions available: senior consultant ($100,000), managing consultant ($126,958), computer programmer ($73,205), software engineer ($84,400) and computer systems analyst ($81,906).

3. Oracle

Oracle Corp. headquarters in Redwood Shores, California.
Getty Images
Open jobs on Glassdoor: 8,600
Common positions available: programmer analyst ($70,372), software engineer ($111,000), principal consultant ($104,271), and business analyst ($70,763).

4. Google

Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Open jobs on Glassdoor: 4,500
Common positions available: software engineer ($123,871), product manager ($146,092), program manager ($110,446), site reliability manager ($127,874) and account manager ($77,278).

5. Apple

Attendees wait for a product announcement event to begin at the Apple Cupertino, California, headquarters on September 12, 2018.
Noah Berger | AFP | Getty Images
Open jobs on Glassdoor: 4,400
Common positions available: software engineer ($121,920), senior software engineer ($150,070), business manager ($86.508), global supply manager ($130,330), and solutions engineer ($101,387).

6. Microsoft

The Visitor's Center at Microsoft Headquarters campus in Redmond, Wash.
Stephen Brashear | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Open jobs on Glassdoor: 10,000
Common positions available: software development engineer ($104,000), program manager ($106,000), software engineer ($116,000), product manager ($115,499) and technical account manager ($83,022).

7. Robert Half

Open jobs on Glassdoor: 21,000
Common positions available: staffing manager ($44,000), recruiting manager ($50,000), account executive ($50,000), division director ($55,880) and software engineer ($108,998).

8. Facebook

An employee walks past a Facebook logo at Facebook's new headquarters, designed by Canadian-born American architect Frank Gehry, at Rathbone Place in central London on December 4, 2017.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
No. of open jobs on Glassdoor: 2,400
Common positions available: software engineer ($121,083), product designer ($137,168), production engineer ($134,061), data scientist ($135,00) and product manager ($149,352).

9. PayPal

A sign is posted outside of the PayPal headquarters in San Jose, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Open jobs on Glassdoor: 1,000
Common positions available: software engineer ($104,298), senior product manager ($132,477), senior risk analyst ($100,923), and senior manager ($160,538).

10. Deloitte

Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Open jobs on Glassdoor: 1,700
Common positions available: senior consultant ($113,449), consultant ($87,712), business technology analyst ($76,000), audit assistant ($55,803), and audit manager ($95,763).

