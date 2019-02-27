CEO of $600 million company Boxed asks this sneaky interview question to weed out jerks

As the founder and CEO of Boxed, the $600 million online warehouse retailer, Chieh Huang oversees hundreds of employees across the country. And when it turns out a new hire isn't meshing well with the rest of the team, Huang believes that a personality clash is typically the cause more often than poor performance.

In fact, Huang makes a point of trying to screen for jerks when he's interviewing potential new hires. "The last thing you need is someone with a huge ego and that's super smart but that's just a complete a--hole," Huang previously told CNBC.

Huang has a few interviewing tricks up his sleeve when it comes to weeding out potentially problematic personalities, he recently said in an interview with the TED blog.

One is that he asks job candidates to rate their own technology knowledge "on a scale of 1 to 10" and anyone who rates themselves too highly will cause the CEO to wonder if that person will be difficult to work with.

"It's OK if you're an expert in certain things, but to be an expert in technology? The reality is, the whole industry is shifting and no one knows what's going to happen in the next 10 years — no one," Huang says.

"Folks who feel like they know everything are generally condescending to the people around them."