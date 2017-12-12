Starting a company out of your garage sounds exciting — invoking visions of Silicon Valley greats Hewlett Packard and Apple, and Jeff Bezos starting Amazon in his Seattle garage circa 1994.

That is, until you actually start a company in your garage.

So says Chieh Huang. He knows this from experience. He launched Boxed from his parents' garage. He got long, unsatisfied glances from his mother-in-law.

"Everyone wants to start a business in their garage — they think it's sexy — but when you actually sit as 30-year-old in a garage — it's not so sexy," Huang tells CNBC Make It. "My mother-in-law was like, 'I told you he's not the one!'...

"[T]hose are tough times ... but really powering through that has become a life-changing moment for me and our co-founders and for a lot of folks that work at the company."