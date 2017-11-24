Jeff Bezos is worth over $100 billion after Amazon's Black Friday rally

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos now has a 12-digit fortune, according to an estimate by Bloomberg.

Bezos's net worth surpassed $100 billion on Friday, Bloomberg reported. Amazon shares hit a record on Black Friday — one of the year's busiest shopping days— joining a broader stock market rally.

Bezos, the world's richest man, owns about 78.9 million shares of Amazon, according to a Nov. 14 filing. That stake alone is worth more than $93.5 billion as of Friday's closing price of $1,186 a share.

Amazon is not his only business venture. Bezos also invests in start-ups, and owns The Washington Post and space company Blue Origin. These companies can be difficult to value, but Forbes still puts Bezos's fortune at $99.6 billion.

Bezos is followed on the list of wealthiest people by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. They've both already allocated significant chunks of their fortunes to philanthropy, a goal that Bezos is also exploring.