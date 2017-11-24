Best Buy vs. Amazon: Is it better to venture out to a store and brave the crowds and lines or shop at home? 1 Hour Ago | 03:32

Even as some shoppers kept to tradition and headed off to the malls in person this Black Friday, spending remained brisk online.

Shoppers have spent $640 million online Friday as of 10 a.m. ET, up 18.4 percent from last year, according to Adobe Analytics. Adobe tracks 80 percent of online transactions at the top 100 U.S. retailers.

The strong start to Black Friday continues what has already been a strong online shopping season, buttressed by a strong stock market and consumer confidence.

In each of the first 22 days of November more than $1 billion in revenue was rung up online, according to Adobe.

On Thanksgiving evening, up until 5 p.m. ET, shoppers spent more than $1.52 billion, up 16.8 percent.

Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving, is expected by the data tracker to be the largest online shopping day in history, with an expected $6.6 billion in sales. In all, online holiday spending is expected to generate $107 billion in sales, an increase of 14 percent.