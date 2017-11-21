There is nothing that people want robots to be able to do more than to wash the dishes, according to Alphabet Chairman and former CEO Eric Schmidt.

"When you ask a person what they would like a robot to do, the thing that they would like more than anyone else, is clean up the dishes in the kitchen," the billionaire Google executive says speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday.

"That is literally the number one request. And I say this having done this exhaustively," he says.

Though you may dream of a robot dishwasher, don't hold your breath for it to happen in the immediate future.

"That turns out to be an extraordinarily difficult problem," says Schmidt.