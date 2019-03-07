VISIT CNBC.COM

Krispy Kreme is offering some lucky customers free doughnuts for a year—here's how to win

Krispy Kreme is offering thousands of doughnut lovers the chance to win free sweet treats for a year.

In honor of the North Carolina-based company's three-day St. Patrick's Day celebration, which features limited edition "O'riginal" glazed, green doughnuts, Krispy Kreme is giving away tickets that entitle customers to a dozen free doughnuts per month through March 2020.

"What could be better than a green O'riginal Glazed doughnut? Not much. But free Original Glazed doughnuts for a year might do the trick," says Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer.

To be eligible for a "Golden Dozen Pass," all you need to do is stop by a participating Krispy Kreme location between March 15 and 17, and spend any amount of money. Then check your receipt to see if you're a winner.

Even if you aren't able to make it into a store, you can enter remotely by mailing a 3-by-5 card with your contact information to Krispy Kreme's office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Each retail location is expected to hand out multiple passes per day over the three-day period, and more to the potential winners who enter by mail. In total, thousands of customers across the U.S. are expected to receive the passes, the company says.

If you miss out on getting a year's supply of free doughnuts, though, don't fret. You have other chances to score complimentary treat. Check back at Krispy Kreme for National Doughnut Day on June 7: In both 2017 and 2018, the chain offered freebies to celebrate the holiday, no purchase necessary.

