Krispy Kreme is offering some lucky customers free doughnuts for a year—here's how to win

Krispy Kreme is offering thousands of doughnut lovers the chance to win free sweet treats for a year.

In honor of the North Carolina-based company's three-day St. Patrick's Day celebration, which features limited edition "O'riginal" glazed, green doughnuts, Krispy Kreme is giving away tickets that entitle customers to a dozen free doughnuts per month through March 2020.

"What could be better than a green O'riginal Glazed doughnut? Not much. But free Original Glazed doughnuts for a year might do the trick," says Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer.

To be eligible for a "Golden Dozen Pass," all you need to do is stop by a participating Krispy Kreme location between March 15 and 17, and spend any amount of money. Then check your receipt to see if you're a winner.