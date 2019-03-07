If companies continue to discourage employees from talking openly about pay and measure current compensation based on an employee's past salary, then firms will never close the wage gap, Zalis said.

"Salaries shouldn't be a secret," Zalis said, citing a Glassdoor study that shows 61 percent of women want employers to reveal salary, while only 38 percent of men want employers to disclose. "The study tells the whole story. It shouldn't be the employee's issue to resolve, but the corporation's responsibility."

It's illegal for private companies to prohibit employees from talking openly about compensation. But there are still obstacles that discourage employees from talking about pay. Companies can implicitly discourage or even punish employees from discussing money.

Research shows that employees are not only more productive when they talk openly about pay, but that wage transparency makes it much easier to target and combat pay discrimination. Disclosing compensation also makes it more difficult for companies to hide structural inequities that help the wage gap to persist.

"How great would it be if men supported women, and if everyone revealed their salaries? If salaries were visible, it would be a leadership issue a Fortune 500 company would be accountable for," Zalis said.

Some states have passed laws outlawing wage secrecy, and a few states have even banned employers from asking job candidates to disclose salary history, a question that often puts women and minorities at a disadvantage. In 2014, President Barack Obama signed an executive order that prohibited contractors from "retaliating" against employees who talk openly about pay.

These laws alone won't solve pay inequity, but it's a solid starting point for holding companies accountable for pay disparities, Zalis said.