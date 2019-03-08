Meet the woman who won over Google, Apple and Intel to get more girls into tech

In a small village four hours outside of Bolivia's capital, La Paz, there exists a community with no currency and little access to technology.

And yet, the pathways are littered with QR codes.

They were put there by a group of ten Bolivian teenage girls who wanted to make the hours-long walk to school a little more fun for local children.

The game works by encouraging bypassers to scan the barcodes with their smartphones – the one common technology in the area.

The offline app then presents them with a multiple-choice quiz on a range of educational subjects, such as computer programming, history, English and Aymara — the village's native language. For every correct answer, players receive a point, which they can use to compete against their friends.

For the girls who built the app – "Learn by Sarana" (Sarana translates to walking in Aymaran) – it was their first real opportunity to learn about technology, let alone programming.