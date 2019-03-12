Bill Gates: Use this simple trick to figure out what you'll be great at in life

If you want to be the best at something, billionaire Bill Gates suggests thinking back to whatever you obsessed over as a teenager.

"The thing you do obsessively between age 13 and 18, that's the thing you have the most chance of being world-class at," Gates told Charlie Rose in a 2016 television interview. It's a tip that Gates also shared with Harvard students in a Q&A last year.

Of course, in Gates' case, the activity he obsessed over as a teenager growing up in Seattle was writing software — and that hobby worked out pretty well. Gates went on to co-found Microsoft and become a millionaire in his 20s. He's is now a billionaire the second-wealthiest person in the world.

"I only have one thing that I did obsessively from 13 to 18," Gates told Rose. "And, that is write — [or] try to write — good software."