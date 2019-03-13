VISIT CNBC.COM

10 jobs with high employee satisfaction rates that pay $80,000 or more

Two women working on a computer.
You can have a job you're seriously engaged with or a high salary, but probably not both — right?

Not necessarily. Job site Glassdoor took a look at the jobs with the highest employee satisfaction rates. Using data from its Best Jobs in America for 2019 report, Glassdoor looked at job titles that had at least 100 salary reports and at least 100 job satisfaction ratings by U.S. based employees between Jan. 2, 2018 and Jan. 1, 2019. The site did not include data on C-suite and intern level roles.

"The good news for job seekers is that jobs with high levels of satisfaction can be found in a wide variety of industries and seniority levels," Glassdoor economic research analyst Amanda Stansell said in a statement. "As a result, these roles are well-suited for many different types of people."

From engineering roles to marketing and sales positions, here are 10 job titles that offer both a high satisfaction rate and a high salary:

Friends sitting on the couch
10. Communications Manager

Job satisfaction score on a scale of 1-5: 4.2

Median base salary: $80,000

9. Marketing Manager

Job satisfaction score on a scale of 1-5: 4.2

Median base salary: $82,000

8. HR Manager

Job satisfaction score on a scale of 1-5: 4.2

Median base salary: $85,000

Office Manager Addressing His Team During Morning Meeting
Tom Werner | DigitalVision | Getty Images

7. Brand Manager

Job satisfaction score on a scale of 1-5: 4.3

Median base salary: $85,000

6. Sales Engineer

Job satisfaction score on a scale of 1-5: 4.1

Median base salary: $90,000

5. Sales Operations Manager

Job satisfaction score on a scale of 1-5: 4.5

Median base salary: $93,000

StockRocket | Getty Images

4. Product Designer

Job satisfaction score on a scale of 1-5: 4.5

Median base salary: $100,000

3. Enterprise Account Executive

Job satisfaction score on a scale of 1-5: 4.2

Median base salary: $100,000

2. Data Scientist

Job satisfaction score on a scale of 1-5: 4.3

Median base salary: $108,000

1. Software Development Manager

Job satisfaction score on a scale of 1-5: 4.2

Median base salary: $140,000

