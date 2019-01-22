VISIT CNBC.COM

The 20 best jobs in America in 2019, according to Glassdoor

Data engineer
 Jasmin Merdan | Getty Images
Data engineer

Despite worries about the partial government shutdown, today's economy remains in good shape for job-seekers looking to make a change.

Currently, there are nearly 7 million job openings on the market. To get a clear idea of what positions and industries offer the best opportunities, job search site Glassdoor created a list of the 50 best jobs in America for 2019. Using user-generated data from its platform, Glassdoor looked at median base salary per year, job satisfaction rating and the number of job openings for each position and identified the jobs that provide the strongest combination of pay, opportunity and employee satisfaction.

The most in-demand job on the list is a software engineer, with 49,007 job openings. The highest-paying job on the list is software engineering manager, with a median base salary of $153,000. In fact, tech jobs dominated the ranking, with 19 jobs on this year's list.

"There's no question that emerging technologies designed to grow and scale business, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are having an impact on the types of jobs employers are hiring for across the country," said Glassdoor Economic Research Analyst Amanda Stansell in a statement. "As a result, we're seeing a spike in demand for highly-skilled workers in 2019."

Below are the 20 top most promising jobs this year, according to Glassdoor's data:

Office Manager Assisting Employee With Problem
Tom Werner | DigitalVision | Getty Images

20. Project Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 30,107

Median Base Pay: $75,000

19. Speech Language Pathologist

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 29,467

Median Base Pay: $72,000

18. Construction Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 3,334

Median Base Pay: $75,000

A construction worker makes last minute repairs to a pedestrian walkway and bike path near the Golden Gate Bridge.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
17. Security Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 4,683

Median Base Pay: $102,000

16. Strategy Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 2,783

Median Base Pay: $140,000

15. Operations Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 18,311

Median Base Pay: $68,000

engineers talking
Thomas Barwick | Getty Images

14. Sales Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 3,145

Median Base Pay: $90,000

13. Sales Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 21,695

Median Base Pay: $65,000

12. Physician Assistant

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 9,819

Median Base Pay: $105,000

Young doctors
Wavebreakmedia | Getty Images

11. Mechanical Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 5,949

Median Base Pay: $75,000

10. Software Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 49,007

Median Base Pay: $104,000

9. HR Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 3,908

Median Base Pay: $85,000

769719663
Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

8. Data Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 4,739

Median Base Pay: $100,000

7. Program Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 14,753

Median Base Pay: $87,000

6. Devops Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 4,657

Median Base Pay: $106,000

Symantec
Tony Avelar | Bloomberg | Getty Images

5. Product Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 11,884

Median Base Pay: $115,000

4. Occupational Therapist

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 17,701

Median Base Pay: $74,000

3. Marketing Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 7,395

Median Base Pay: $82,000

Nurse talking to patient in hospital bed
FS Productions | Tetra images | Getty Images

2. Nursing Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 13,931

Median Base Pay: $83,000

1. Data Scientist

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 6,510

Median Base Pay: $108,000

