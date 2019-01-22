The 20 best jobs in America in 2019, according to Glassdoor

Despite worries about the partial government shutdown, today's economy remains in good shape for job-seekers looking to make a change.

Currently, there are nearly 7 million job openings on the market. To get a clear idea of what positions and industries offer the best opportunities, job search site Glassdoor created a list of the 50 best jobs in America for 2019. Using user-generated data from its platform, Glassdoor looked at median base salary per year, job satisfaction rating and the number of job openings for each position and identified the jobs that provide the strongest combination of pay, opportunity and employee satisfaction.

The most in-demand job on the list is a software engineer, with 49,007 job openings. The highest-paying job on the list is software engineering manager, with a median base salary of $153,000. In fact, tech jobs dominated the ranking, with 19 jobs on this year's list.

"There's no question that emerging technologies designed to grow and scale business, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are having an impact on the types of jobs employers are hiring for across the country," said Glassdoor Economic Research Analyst Amanda Stansell in a statement. "As a result, we're seeing a spike in demand for highly-skilled workers in 2019."

Below are the 20 top most promising jobs this year, according to Glassdoor's data: