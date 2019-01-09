The top 25 companies offering work-from-home jobs in 2019

To see what companies are already offering flexible work benefits to their staff, FlexJobs created a list of the top 100 companies to watch for remote jobs in 2019. To compile this list, the job search site looked at over 51,000 employers to see who had the highest number of remote openings in 2018 on FlexJobs database.
When looking at a breakdown of these companies, healthcare and computer/IT industries dominate the list, along with remote jobs in sales and customer service fields. A few big name companies fill out the top spots, including Amazon, Hilton, Intuit and Dell, which has maintained a place on the list since 2014.
"As we saw in the latter part of 2018, we expect 2019 to continue to be a job seeker's market where companies will need to offer flexible/remote benefits to remain competitive and attract and retain the best talent," FlexJobs founder and CEO Sara Sutton said in a statement. "As this list demonstrates, companies of all sizes and across all industries can adopt work-from-home and flexible work policies to meet the changing demands of the workforce."
Take a look below to see where you should apply if you're looking for the option of working from anywhere:
1. Appen
Industry: Computer & IT
Headquarters: Chatswood, New South Wales, Australia
2. Lionbridge
Industry: Transcription/Translation
Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts
3. VIPKID
Industry: Education and Training
Headquarters: Beijing, China
4. Liveops
Industry: Customer Service
Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona
5. Working Solutions
Industry: Business Services
Headquarters: Plano, Texas