The top 25 companies offering work-from-home jobs in 2019

If you're seeking a more flexible work schedule in the new year, now is the perfect time to go after what you want.

In the current labor market, economists say job seekers are in a great position to not only find a new job and ask for a raise, but to also negotiate the perks and benefits they've always desired.

"If you have any dissatisfaction with your job or career, now is the time to go out and make a change," Glassoor's Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain told CNBC Make It in September. "There are a record number of jobs out there today and workers are in a good bargaining market, and now is the time for workers to get the most out of it, in terms of pay and benefits."