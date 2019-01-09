VISIT CNBC.COM

Work

Work

The top 25 companies offering work-from-home jobs in 2019

Young woman working on the beach.
Jasmina007 | E+ | Getty Images
Young woman working on the beach.

If you're seeking a more flexible work schedule in the new year, now is the perfect time to go after what you want.

In the current labor market, economists say job seekers are in a great position to not only find a new job and ask for a raise, but to also negotiate the perks and benefits they've always desired.

"If you have any dissatisfaction with your job or career, now is the time to go out and make a change," Glassoor's Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain told CNBC Make It in September. "There are a record number of jobs out there today and workers are in a good bargaining market, and now is the time for workers to get the most out of it, in terms of pay and benefits."

To see what companies are already offering flexible work benefits to their staff, FlexJobs created a list of the top 100 companies to watch for remote jobs in 2019. To compile this list, the job search site looked at over 51,000 employers to see who had the highest number of remote openings in 2018 on FlexJobs database.

When looking at a breakdown of these companies, healthcare and computer/IT industries dominate the list, along with remote jobs in sales and customer service fields. A few big name companies fill out the top spots, including Amazon, Hilton, Intuit and Dell, which has maintained a place on the list since 2014.

"As we saw in the latter part of 2018, we expect 2019 to continue to be a job seeker's market where companies will need to offer flexible/remote benefits to remain competitive and attract and retain the best talent," FlexJobs founder and CEO Sara Sutton said in a statement. "As this list demonstrates, companies of all sizes and across all industries can adopt work-from-home and flexible work policies to meet the changing demands of the workforce."

Take a look below to see where you should apply if you're looking for the option of working from anywhere:

1. Appen

Industry: Computer & IT

Headquarters: Chatswood, New South Wales, Australia

2. Lionbridge

Industry: Transcription/Translation

Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts

3. VIPKID

Industry: Education and Training

Headquarters: Beijing, China

4. Liveops

Industry: Customer Service

Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona

5. Working Solutions

Industry: Business Services

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

A visitor checks in at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. 
David Ryder/Getty Images
A visitor checks in at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. 

6. Amazon

Industry: Internet & E-Commerce

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

7. TTEC

Industry: Business Services

Headquarters: Englewood, Colorado

8. Kelly Services

Industry: HR & Staffing

Headquarters: Troy, Michigan

9. Concentrix

Industry: Customer Service

Headquarters: Fremont, California

10. UnitedHealth Group

Industry: Medical and Health

Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams-Sonoma
Scott Eelis | Bloomberg | Getty Images

11. Williams-Sonoma

Industry: Retail

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

12. LanguageLine Solutions

Industry: Transcription/Translation

Headquarters: Monterey, California

13. Intuit

Industry: Finance

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

14. TranscribeMe

Industry: Transcription/Translation

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

15. SYKES

Industry: Business Services

Headquarters: Tampa, Florida

How to make six figures from home
How to make six figures from home   

16. Transcom

Industry: Business Services

Headquarters: Stockholm, Uppland, Sweden

17. Dell

Industry: Computer & IT

Headquarters: Round Rocks, Texas

18. BroadPath Healthcare Solutions

Industry: Medical and Health

Headquarters: Tucson, Arizona

19. Cactus Communications

Industry: Education and Training

Headquarters: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

20. Aetna

Industry: Insurance

Headquarters: Hartford, Connecticut

10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries
10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries   

21. Robert Half International

Industry: HR & Staffing

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

22. Appirio, A Wipro Company

Industry: Business Services

Headquarters: Bangalore, Karnataka, India

23. BCD Travel

Industry: Travel & Hospitality

Headquarters: Utrecht, Netherlands

24. Hilton

Industry: Travel & Hospitality

Headquarters: McLean, Virginia

25. AFIRM

Industry: Business Services

Headquarters: Fort Collins, Colorado

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: 10 work-from-home jobs that pay six-figure salaries

10 fastest growing jobs if you want to work for yourself
10 fastest growing jobs if you want to work for yourself   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...