September jobs report: Update your resume and ask for that raise (right now)

The professional and business services sector added 560,000 jobs to the economy over the past year, and 54,000 last month. Currently, Chamberlain says Glassdoor has about 1.2 million job openings on its platform in business services and tech.

He says anyone — in any industry — looking to stand out in today's market should be able to demonstrate their tech savvy.

"You should have some ability to work with data," he says. "It doesn't necessarily mean you have to be a data scientist, but more businesses today are making decisions with data, and they are expecting employees to be more fluent there."

In addition to the professional and business services sector, healthcare employment rose by 26,000 in September. According to Glassdoor, lower wage roles in this industry, like pharmacy technicians and emergency medical technicians, have seen pay increases as much as twice the national average. That's because these jobs focus heavily on human interaction, which makes them less susceptible to automation.

"Healthcare is a growing industry and we know that the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects further growth there in the future," says Gimbel. "With an aging population, healthcare is likely to become more and more important."

Chamberlain also emphasizes that anyone looking for temporary work around the holiday season should consider looking for a job in e-commerce. He says that while retail lost 20,000 jobs last month, the transportation and warehouse sector (where a lot of e-commerce jobs are found) added 23,000 jobs.

"It shows that if you're looking to earn some extra cash with temporary work, then e-commerce might be a smart bet over regular retail," he adds.