The U.S. economy continues to show signs of solid growth, according to this morning's Labor Department report. These numbers can mean opportunity for savvy job hunters, experts say, especially those looking to snag better pay.
201,000 jobs were added in the month of August. That figure exceeded analysts' predictions and represented a near 37 percent bump from July's numbers.
Unemployment remains steady at 3.9 percent and hourly wages saw 2.9 percent year-over-year growth. This wage growth was one of the largest annual jumps in nine years.
Job-seekers looking to make the most of these numbers should think strategically, according to Bankrate.com senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick and Glassdoor economist Andrew Chamberlain. These experts gave CNBC Make It two important tips on how job-hunters could seek out opportunity and negotiate their best offer given the current market.