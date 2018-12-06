VISIT CNBC.COM

10 work-from-home jobs that pay six-figure salaries

Photo by Westend61 via Getty Images

If one of your career goals for 2019 is to have a job with more flexibility, you're not alone.

According to a FlexJobs survey, the number of people who quit their jobs due to a lack of flexibility jumped to 31 percent in 2018. up from 13 percent in 2014. Luckily for job seekers today, economists say now is the perfect time to ask for both the flexibility and pay raise you want.

FlexJobs took a look at 10 current job openings on its platform that offer both the option of working from home and a hefty paycheck of $100,000 or more. The salaries for each of these positions and the job requirements are pulled directly from FlexJobs' site.

Take a look to see what jobs you should consider if you're looking for more flexibility in the new year:

mapodile | E+ | Getty Images
Shot of a young woman using a laptop while working from home

1. Senior Attorney

Salary: $150,000 - $180,000 per year

Job requirements: Candidates in this role must have at least five years of industry experience, as well as experience with solving mechanic liens, notices and payment bond related claims.

Related work-from-home positions: Senior Staff Attorney; Senior Counsel; Senior Contracts Counsel

Click here to view job posting

2. Technical Lead - Android or iOS

Salary: $140,000 - $200,000 per year

Job requirements: Candidates in this role must have expert knowledge in mobile development, and they must be willing to mentor a team of at least two engineers.

Related work-from-home positions: Principal iOS or Android Mobile Engineer; Senior Mobile Application Developer; Mobile Developer

Click here to view job posting

3. User Researcher

Salary: $130,000 - $150,000 per year

Job requirements: Candidates in this role must have a bachelor's degree in computer science, sociology or a related field.

Related work-from-home positions: User Experience Researcher; Senior User Experience Researcher; Qualitative User Experience Researcher

Click here to view job posting

Hero Images | Getty Images

4. Head of Data & Machine Learning

Salary: $120,000 - $200,000 per year

Job requirements: Candidates for this role must have at least four years of industry related experience and they must be prepared to lead data and machine learning efforts.

Related work-from-home positions: Machine Learning Product Manager; Senior Software Engineer; Machine Learning; Senior Machine Learning Engineer

Click here to view job posting

5. Product Management Coach

Salary: $120,000 - $200,000 per year

Job requirements: Candidates for this role must have three to five years of industry related experience.

Related work-from-home positions: Service Administration Coach; Senior Account Manager- Customer Success Coach

Click here to view job posting

6. Senior Manager, Demand Generation

Salary: $120,000 per year

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need a bachelor's degree, as well as three to five years of industry related experience.

Related work-from-home positions: Senior Product Marketing Manager; Senior Campaigns Marketing Manager; Principal Product Marketing Manager

Click here to view job posting

10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries   

7. DevOps Infrastructure Engineer

Salary: $120,000 - $140,000 per year

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need at least two years of DevOps experience and must have excellent problem-solving skills.

Related work-from-home positions: DevOps Engineer; DevOps Engineer- Google Cloud; Senior DevOps Engineer

Click here to view job posting

8. Litigation Associate

Salary: $100,000 - $155,000 per year

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need at least three years of litigation experience and must be licensed in Washington state.

Related work-from-home positions: Associate Litigation Counsel

Click here to view job posting

9. Head of Community Marketing

Salary: $100,000 - $140,000 per year

Job requirements: Candidates for this position need at least six years of marketing experience.

Related work-from-home positions: Head of Growth Marketing; Head of Marketing

Click here to view job posting

10. Data Scientist

Salary: $100,000 per year

Job requirements: Candidates for this job need at least four years of industry related experience.

Related work-from-home positions: Senior Data Scientist; Principal Data Scientist

Click here to view job posting

10 fastest growing jobs if you want to work for yourself   

