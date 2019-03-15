American mothers have it the worst, and it's not their fault—here's why

It should come as no surprise to hear that American mothers are drowning in stress the most — at least when compared to other countries.

In her new book, "Making Motherhood Work," sociologist Caitlyn Collins explains why mothers in the U.S. have it the worst. The majority of them experience crushing guilt about not being good enough in their careers and not being available for their families around the clock.

But none of that is their fault, Collins argues, because they have more demands placed on them and fewer support systems to help them. In her research, Collins interviews 135 middle-class working mothers in the U.S., Germany, Sweden and Italy. "The United States is an outlier among Western Industrialized countries for its lack of support for working mothers," she writes.

In Berlin, for example, mothers feel well-supported by the culture set in place. Policies there allow many to work part-time or telecommute after taking a full year of parental leave. "Germany has 83 million people, and they figured out. There are a lot of smart people here and [the U.S.] can figure it out," she said in an interview with Psychology Today.

Women's magazines and TV shows are filled with productivity tips — suggesting that women are overwhelmed because they don't know how to be efficient. But the truth is, women have too many demands placed on them.