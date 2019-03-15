Negotiate your rent in 4 easy steps and potentially save thousands of dollars a year

If you're renting, housing is likely your biggest monthly expense. The average rent for one-bedroom apartments across the country is around $950 a month, and in the country's biggest cities it can be significantly higher than that.

But what if you could bargain with your landlord to get a better deal? Turns out you may well be able to, according to personal finance expert Ramit Sethi.

"The single biggest expense for most people is their rent and yet they never take the time to realize you can negotiate this," Sethi tells CNBC Make It.

And now may be the best time to have that conversation. The national rent index fell slightly month-over-month for the second month in a row, ApartmentList found in its March report.

Sethi, the best-selling author of "I Will Teach You to be Rich," says that, when there's a glut of apartments, you have more opportunity as a renter to bargain. And "if you can negotiate, you can often save hundreds of dollars a month which adds up to thousands of dollars a year," Sethi says.

Here's how to approach this type of conversation in five easy steps.