The top 10 US cities where rents have increased the most

Some U.S. cities are known for expensive housing: In San Francisco, the median rent is $4,500. In New York, it's $2,875. That's compared to the national median of $1,637.

And while rents in other cities haven't quite reached those levels, they are certainly increasing. That's according to financial website SmartAsset, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to identify where prices are trending upward.

"To rank the places with the largest rent increases," the study says, "we looked at 50 U.S. cities," and compared their 2014 rent as a percent of household income to their 2017 rent under the same parameters. "To create the final rankings, we subtracted the 2017 rent as a percent of household income from the 2014 rent as a percent of household income."

The cities where the relative cost of rent went up the most ranked first. The cities on the other end of the spectrum ranked last.