Feedback can be challenging to deliver, and receive — but it's essential to a thriving team.

A study from Leadership IQ found that only 29 percent of employees always know if their performance is meeting expectations — 21 percent said they "never" know how well they're performing. An honest, fair assessment of performance can help employees grow and give them tools for the future.

Experts suggest taking the following steps to ensure that feedback is delivered in the most constructive ways: