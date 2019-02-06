Commutes in this city are the longest in the US—and it's not NYC or San Francisco

The New York and San Francisco metro areas are notorious for their hectic rush hours and frequent traffic jams. In New York City, in fact, "one in 10 residents walks to work every day," a study from online life-insurance agency Haven Life finds, but its "questionable whether this is because of proximity or because it's faster than using any other form of transit."

Still, neither takes the title of U.S. city where workers have the longest commutes. The winner is Palmdale, California, which is part of North Los Angeles County, where 35 percent of the population commutes over two hours round-trip each day.

To find where workers spend the most time in transit, Haven Life used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to calculate the "average round-trip commute time and other statistics about its residents' journey to work," such as the ratio of working hours to commuting hours and the percentage of workers commuting over two hours a day.

Based on the data, here are commuting stats in Palmdale: