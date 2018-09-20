This San Francisco account exec says making one lifestyle change saves him $18,000 a year

With significant expenses like student loans, credit card bills and the cost of housing weighing millennials down, it isn't easy to save money, especially in one of the most expensive cities in the country. But Danny Finlay, a 30-year-old account executive who works at public-relations firm SutherlandGold in San Francisco, says he's found a way to save around $15,000 to $18,000 a year on housing and on miscellaneous everyday expenses like parking and groceries.

He doesn't live in San Francisco. Instead, he commutes four hours and 140 miles each day to get there.

And he thinks it's worth it.

For about a year, Finlay has been commuting from the small town of Dixon, California, to his Bay Area office, which is around two hours and 72 miles away. He wakes up at 4:30 a.m., leaves his house by 5:10 a.m. and takes a combination of car, bus and train to get to work around 7 a.m. Given a five-day workweek, he spends more than 1,000 hours commuting each year, or about 43 full days on the road.

"I mean, I wish [the commute] was shorter," Finlay tells CNBC Make It. "But if I had the choice to live in Dixon and commute, or live in the city and not commute, I'd still commute."