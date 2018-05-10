This is the most expensive ZIP code in California—and it's not in San Francisco or LA

It's no secret that living in California can be expensive. The average price for a home there is $537,315, compared to a national average of $268,500. But in the most expensive ZIP code in the Golden State, prices can reach more than 10 times that amount.

That's according to financial website GOBankingRates, which collected median home values and mortgage data from Zillow, as well as Bureau of Labor Statistics-based cost of living data for 48 states and the District of Columbia, in order to identify the nation's most expensive ZIP codes.

And, according to the findings, the most expensive ZIP code in California may not be where you think.

While places like San Francisco and San Jose tout average home prices beyond $1,000,000, the state's most expensive ZIP is actually 94027, or Atherton, where the average home could cost you about $7 million.