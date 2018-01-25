If you're thinking about buying a home, first ask yourself this critical question

Buying a home can be a smart move. Warren Buffett says real estate is a valuable asset "for a great many people," and one self-made millionaire calls home-ownership "an escalator to wealth."

But buying before you're ready can also be a big mistake.

To help you decide whether or not you're ready to make the transition from renting to buying, ask yourself one crucial question: How long do you plan on staying in the home?

If the answer is less than five years, you're probably better off renting. In general, it's best to buy when you have your eye on the horizon and you're thinking long-term. Experts largely agree that you shouldn't own unless you plan on staying in the home for at least five years.