23% of workers have quit a job because of this—and it's not salary or time off

Age also had a significant impact on a worker's likelihood of quitting because of their commute. Over a third (34 percent) of respondents between the ages of 18 and 34 said they have quit a job because of the commute while 24 percent of those between 35 and 54 have and just 12 percent of those over the age of 55 have.

Of these workers between the ages of 18 and 34 however, 56 percent said that their commute to the office has improved over the past five years. Miami residents reported the biggest improvements, with 66 percent saying that their commutes have gotten better over the past five years.

While this may be true for Miami, data suggests that overall, commute times have modestly but steadily increased over the past several decades. According to the U.S. Census, in 1990 the average commute time was less than 22 minutes. Today, Americans spend just over 26 minutes commuting to work each way.

These four extra minutes spent on commuting equates to eight minutes a day (4 x 2) round trip, 40 (8 x 5) extra minutes each week and 2,080 (40 x 52) extra minutes of commuting each year. This means that commuters now are spending 34.6 more hours in transit — a whole work week — than workers in the 1990s.

This modest but still significant increase in commute times has a significant impact on workers. Vox's Kimberly Mas points out that commuting has been linked to obesity, stress, anxiety, depression, higher blood pressure, higher rates of divorce, neck and back pain and shorter lifespans.