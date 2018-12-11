23% of workers have quit a job because of this—and it's not salary or time off

American workers are quitting at the highest rates since 2001. According to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 2.4 percent of the workforce quit in September and 2.3 percent quit in October.
Today, roughly 3.5 million Americans quit their jobs every month.
One major reason that so many workers are voluntarily leaving their jobs is because in the current tight labor market, the easiest way for workers to get a raise is to get a new job. "For many, it's a smart move, as there's a clear advantage to increasing your earning potential by switching jobs," Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at Glassdoor, tells CNBC Make It.
But there are many other reasons that workers are willing to pack up their cubicles, among them, painful commutes.