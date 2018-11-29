VISIT CNBC.COM

The 15 best-paying jobs for men in 2018
Men looking to bring home serious paychecks will want to consider jobs in medicine, law and technology — or land the title "CEO."

Compensation can vary widely according to role, employer and industry as well as according to demographics such as age, race, ethnicity and gender. One of few factors that workers can control if they want to increase their earning potential is to enter into a high-paying field.

Earlier this year, CNBC Make It analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which calculates median weekly earnings of full-time wage and salary workers, in order to rank the 15 best-paying jobs for women. Now, we've taken another look at the data in order to rank the jobs offering men the highest wages.

These are the 15 highest-paying jobs opportunities for men:

15. Environmental scientist/Geoscientist

Number of men: 51,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $1,746

Estimated annual earnings for men: $90,792

14. Marketing and sales manager

Number of men: 566,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $1,747

Estimated annual earnings for men: $90,844

13. Human resources manager

Number of men: 92,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $1,748

Estimated annual earnings for men: $90,896

12. Aircraft pilot/Flight engineer

Pilots parking plane in Miami International Airport
Number of men: 105,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $1,750

Estimated annual earnings for men: $91,000

11. Electrical and electronics engineer

Number of men: 245,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $1,772

Estimated annual earnings for men: $92,144

10. Information security analyst

Number of men: 74,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $1,773

Estimated annual earnings for men: $92,196

9. Computer hardware engineer

Number of men: 60,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $1,793

Estimated annual earnings for men: $93,236

8. Software developer

Number of men: 1,174,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $1,863

Estimated annual earnings for men: $96,876

7. Aerospace engineer

Number of men: 128,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $1,891

Estimated annual earnings for men: $98,332

6. Computer and information systems manager

Data engineer
Data engineer

Number of men: 428,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $1,897

Estimated annual earnings for men: $98,332

5. Architectural and engineering manager

Number of men: 119,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $2,020

Estimated annual earnings for men: $105,040

4. Lawyer

Number of men: 444,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $2,105

Estimated annual earnings for men: $109,460

3. Pharmacist

Number of men: 107,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $2,228

Estimated annual earnings for men: $115,856

2. Physician/Surgeon

Number of men: 463,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $2,277

Estimated annual earnings for men: $118,404

1. Chief executive

Number of men: 823,000

Median weekly earnings for men: $2,415

Estimated annual earnings for men: $125,580

Chief executive topped the list as the highest-paying job for men (it was also the highest-paying job for women.) According to BLS data, there were roughly 823,000 men working as chief executives in the U.S. in 2017. These workers reported median weekly earnings of $2,415 — about $125,580 a year.

When you compare these figures to the amounts that C-suite women are making, the gap is noticeable. BLS data indicates that just 313,000 women held the top-paying title of chief executive in 2017. On average, women chief executives in the U.S. make $1,920 per week — approximately $99,840 a year.

Along with CEO, the jobs that round out the five highest-paying jobs for men all pay more than $100,000. Men who work as physicians and surgeons, pharmacists, lawyers and architectural and engineering managers can all expect to earn six-figure salaries.

Many of the top-paying jobs for men require skills and experience in STEM, fields in which men tend to make up the majority of the workforce.

