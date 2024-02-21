The 4 most in-demand jobs that pay more than $120,000 per year, according to new research

The labor market continues to offer jobseekers a plethora of opportunities, with employers adding 353,000 jobs in January altogether, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Among the industries with the most openings were professional and business services, which added 74,000 jobs, health care, which added 70,000 jobs and retail, which added 45,000 jobs. Jobsite Ladders lists six-figure openings throughout industries, specifically, and tracks which are most in demand. As of February 2024, two of the industries with the most open high-paying positions are tech and health care. Here are Ladders' four most in-demand jobs as of February, including the qualifications necessary and annual salaries.

Pharmacist

Pharmacists work at retailers like CVS and Walgreens, as well as at pharmacies at hospitals. They advise doctors about drug use, fill prescriptions for patients, address any questions they might have and manage inventory. They typically need a Doctor of Pharmacy and a state license to get hired. They make an average of $120,000 per year, according to Indeed.

Pharmacy manager

Per their name, pharmacy managers oversee pharmacies at retailers and hospitals. They ensure their staffs are filling people's orders correctly, serve customers, manage inventory and help to improve workflows. They typically have at least a relevant bachelor's degree and must be licensed by their state. Their average annual salary is $146,000, according to Indeed.

Project manager

Project managers work in many fields such as architecture, tech and construction. They are responsible for overseeing an entire project including determining its scope, building its timeline, evaluating costs and keeping stakeholders abreast of its progress. They typically need at least an associate's degree to get hired, if not a bachelor's degree. Project managers can make as much as $137,000 per year, according to Indeed.

Senior software engineer