The U.S. economy has seen significant job growth this year, while workers waited to see growth in their paychecks.

Recent figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate that wages are growing by 3.1 percent, the highest in almost a decade. However, when adjusted for inflation, wages are growing by less than 1 percent.

But workers in some cities can anticipate serious gains. For Glassdoor's most recent Local Pay Report, the job site analyzed millions of anonymously submitted individual salary reports to estimate which cities are experiencing the largest pay gains. Glassdoor found that median base pay for full-time workers in the United States increased to $52,943 per year in November, up 2.6 percent from the previous year.

These five cities all beat the national average and had the highest pay gains: