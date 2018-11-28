Americans are investing more in college than ever before. According to the Federal Reserve, Americans collectively owe roughly $1.5 trillion in student loans, and millennials are on track to be the most educated generation to date.

Students hope that a college education will give them the skills they need to excel. Executive search firm Kittleman & Associates analyzed the resumes of every CEO of a Fortune 500 company to determine which colleges produce the most industry leaders.

Kittleman's data reflects the private college or public university system that each Fortune 500 CEO attended for their undergraduate degree. CNBC Make It gathered information about each institution from U.S. News & World Report. Information about public university systems is from the flagship schools of each.

"We know that many universities are providing an exceptional education, but are there institutions that have a track record of developing strong leaders? Looking at this data, it's clear that there are some universities that have the right 'secret sauce' in helping mold successful executives," Cory King, President and CEO of Kittleman & Associates, tells CNBC Make It.

Here are the 30 schools that graduated the most current CEOs of Fortune 500 companies: