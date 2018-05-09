The 10 states with the longest and shortest commutes

These are the 10 happiest states in the US 9:59 AM ET Fri, 23 Feb 2018 | 01:21

And yet, commute times have modestly but steadily increased over the past several decades. According to the U.S. Census, in 1990 the average commute time was less than 22 minutes. Today, Americans spend just over 26 minutes commuting to work each way.

These four extra minutes spent on commuting equates to eight minutes a day (4 x 2) round trip, 40 (8 x 5) extra minutes each week and 2080 (40 x 52) extra minutes of commuting each year. This means that commuters now are spending 34.6 more hours in transit — a whole work week — than workers in the 1990s.

Of course, where you live dramatically impacts how long it takes you to travel to work. Check out which states have it off the best — and the worst — when it comes to getting to and from the office:

The five states with the longest commute: